European who came to Goa from China is first suspect case of coronavirus in state

A European who returned from China, and reached Goa via New Delhi is the first ‘suspect case’ of the novel coronavirus in the state and is now admitted in the special corona isolation ward at the Goa Medical College since Tuesday morning, confirmed Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

“We are taking all the precautions as laid down by WHO and have also in loop with the civil aviation ministry for all the precautions to be in place in entry points. We have taken this very seriously,” said Rane.

The traveller has shown symptoms and his samples have now been sent to Pune with the health administration awaiting the results.

Rane also said a special task force has been appointed on an urgent need basis with the office of the chief secretary appointed as the nodal. “The dean and other health experts will now be in that team and since as a state we have to be prepared with tackling a virus like others – we have created this task force to be headed by the chief secretary as then we can club many first responder services from under his office,” added Rane.

The case also comes just a day after GMC had set up a special corona isolation ward to treat any suspects showing symptoms of the deadly virus, which has killed over 100 in China.

With the tourist season still on the calendar, Rane said all precautions are being taken at the “Goa airport and all measures are now in place with a good system also activated as mandatory when a suspect case is detected.”

He also confirmed that all provisions required for the patients are in place at this stage.

