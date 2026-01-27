Europe & India to work together to shape a new global order: EU chief

AS New Delhi hosted leaders from the European Union on the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a “successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure”.

European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and von der Leyen were the chief guests at the Republic Day function on Monday. Thanking President Droupadi Murmu for hosting them, von der Leyen said, “Europe and India are the world’s largest democracies, committed to working together to shape a new global order. This is why we are here to take our partnership to new heights.”

As the two European leaders co-chair the EU-India Summit along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the key outcomes include announcements about a ‘comprehensive strategic agenda for 2026-2030’, conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement, a Security and Defence Partnership, and a mobility framework for students and skilled professionals.

Costa thanked President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi for inviting the European Union to participate in this year’s “magnificent parade marking India’s 77th #RepublicDay”. “A spectacular celebration of India’s rich history and vibrant cultural diversity and an embodiment of its aspirations for the future,” Costa, a former Portuguese Prime Minister of Indian-origin, said.

Von der Leyen, who is former German Defence minister, described the participation of an EU military contingent at the Republic Day parade as a powerful symbol of the deepening security cooperation between the two sides. “It will culminate tomorrow in the signature of our Security and Defence Partnership,” she said, confirming the expected outcome that will strengthen cooperation in maritime security, cyber-security and counter-terrorism among other areas.

Earlier in the day von der Leyen said it was the “honor of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations”. “A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit,” she said.

After witnessing the Republic Day ceremony, EU’s Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic, indicated that the India-EU free trade agreement will be concluded on Tuesday. “Being invited as a guest for India’s Republic Day is a profound honour. There could be no more fitting moment to reaffirm our partnership – and to strengthen it further through the conclusion of an ambitious EU-India FTA,” he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with Union MoS Jitin Prasada after she arrived in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with Union MoS Jitin Prasada after she arrived in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

After the negotiations are concluded, sources said the FTA will have to go through “legal scrubbing” and “internal consultations” so the concluded pact can proceed to “European Parliament” for consent and then, it will go to the European Council’s authorization as quickly as possible.

Sources said the two sides will aim to minimise time between summit conclusion and Parliament vote, and after the European Council’s authorisation, it will be signed between the two sides. Usually it takes 6-8 months to complete that entire process —as was seen in the EU-UK Free Trade agreement. After it is signed, a date for operationalisation will be arrived at, and the effort will be to put a date by end of the year — so that the FTA becomes operational in 2026 itself.

The EU and India had first launched negotiations for the free trade agreement in 2007, before the talks were suspended in 2013 due to a gap in ambition. The negotiations were relaunched in June 2022.

The two sides are also expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on facilitating the mobility of Indians to Europe — it will launch a new cooperation framework on mobility covering students, researchers, seasonal workers and highly skilled professionals to better support Indian talent coming to Europe. France, Germany and Italy are among the European nations that have migration and mobility partnerships with India.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with European Council President António Costa in New European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with European Council President António Costa in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

The two sides will also start exploratory talks on India’s association with Horizon Europe to scope collaboration in research and innovation. They will also hold the first EU-India Business Forum back-to-back with the summit (organize leaders’ participation and business engagement).

Sources said they will also “inject momentum into preparatory work for the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor to advance connectivity (transport, digital and energy connections)”.

The leaders will also address pressing global and regional issues, including the importance of an effective multilateral system, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Indo-Pacific and a free and prosperous Indo‑Pacific region, and the situation in the Middle East, sources said.

While the two sides don’t see eye-to-eye on everything, they do share a core set of interests which include having a stable international order, sources said.

European Commission President von der Leyen will reiterate the EU’s message on the existential threat posed by the war and the need for a full ceasefire and meaningful negotiations.

PM Modi is also expected to reiterate India’s diplomatic balancing act in his messages to the European leaders on the conflicts in Ukraine and the peace process in Gaza. However, he is expected to press the EU leadership for stronger statements on Pakistan and China’s behaviour.

The two visiting leaders, who attended the ‘At-Home’ reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday afternoon, will be starting their day on Tuesday with a wreath-laying and paying tribute at Rajghat, followed by talks with PM Modi — restricted and then delegation-level talks. The European Commission President will attend the India-EU business forum, along with PM Modi, and then both Costa and von der Leyen will be hosted by President Murmu for a banquet on Tuesday. Von der Leyen will depart on Tuesday, while Costa will leave Wednesday.