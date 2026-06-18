EU to sign Free Trade Agreement with India by end of 2026, says Ursula at G7

PM Narendra Modi meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France. PTI

European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the EU will sign the Free Trade Agreement with India by the end of the year.

She made this comment after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

In another development, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz invited Modi to visit Germany later this year.

European Union’s von der Leyen posted on X, “Dear @narendramodi, it is a pleasure to meet again so soon. Since we have concluded the mother of all trade deals, we have been moving fast to deliver on our commitments. We will sign the Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year. And accelerate work on an investment agreement.”