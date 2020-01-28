EU MPs should speak against Pakistan atrocities on Hindus, Sikhs: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File Photo) Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File Photo)

With key groupings in the European Parliament moving resolutions slamming the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the ruling BJP on Monday questioned the objectivity of members of the European Union (EU).

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has asked if they have ever raised their voices over “victimisation” of minority Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan.

Prasad’s statement on Monday came after close to 600 lawmakers in the 751-member European Parliament moved six resolutions against the CAA, saying the enactment of the law marked a dangerous shift in India’s citizenship regime.

Prasad told a press conference at the Delhi BJP office, “The government of India has already explained that it (the CAA) is our internal matter. We believe in engagement. Lots of Left Parties there have sought this resolution, and our External Affairs Minister will engage with them and explain our position.”

When asked about the debate, Prasad said, “Have my esteemed friends of EU Parliament sought to raise voice over victimisation of Hindu girls or a Sikh Granthi’s daughter in Pakistan? It is high time they be objective.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App