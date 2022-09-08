scorecardresearch
EU-India Green Hydrogen Forum inaugurated

The EU and India have set ambitious programmes and targets for wider adoption of green hydrogen. While India announced its National Hydrogen Mission last year, the EU launched the European Hydrogen Strategy in 2020.

European Commissioner for Energy, Ms Kadri Simson, and H.E. Mr R.K. Singh, Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, Government of India. (Source: Delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan)

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson and India’s Minister for Power and Renewable Energy R K Singh Thursday inaugurated the first EU-India Green Hydrogen Forum.

Commissioner Simson stressed that the European Union would be keen to explore with financing partners the possibility of building a pipeline of hydrogen projects in India, leveraging private sector investments in innovative technology under the framework of EU Global Gateway initiative.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has accelerated the implementation of EU Green Deal policies, including on hydrogen. The targets set by the Hydrogen Strategy have been further raised by the REPowerEU plan: the grouping is now targeting the production of one million tonnes of renewable hydrogen by 2024, and 20 million tonnes by 2030.

“The EU and India have a strong common interest in green hydrogen, from its energy security aspects to developing secure supply chains and competitive, rules-based markets. Today’s forum helps to channel this interest and allows us to learn from each other. I believe that the focus on hydrogen has to go together with massive deployment of renewable energy in Europe and India,” said Simson, adding that India is a key strategic partner for the EU in energy and sustainable hydrogen.

The event was organized jointly by the Delegation of the European Union and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, in close cooperation with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Hydrogen Europe.

The Forum served as a platform to exchange best practices, policy frameworks and production and application technologies for renewable hydrogen as well as opportunities for EU-India cooperation in this area. The forum also delved into the potential for international

hydrogen trade, the role of international standards, including sustainable transportation, the legal requirements for the certification of renewable hydrogen and research and innovation. The event brought together EU-India businesses to discuss potential joint projects on hydrogen.

The event featured a strong participation from the European and Indian business community.

