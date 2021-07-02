EU green pass row: Nine countries now say they will accept Covishield

Switzerland also allows Covishield, and Estonia has confirmed that it will recognise all vaccines authorised by the Indian government for travel to Estonia, they said. (File)

Nine countries in the European Union (EU) have conveyed to the Indian government that they will accept individuals vaccinated against Covid-19 with Covishield within their borders, sources said on Thursday.

Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, and Spain have confirmed they have included Covishield in their national list of approved vaccines, the sources said.

Switzerland also allows Covishield, and Estonia has confirmed that it will recognise all vaccines authorised by the Indian government for travel to Estonia, they said.

With the EU having drawn up a Digital Covid Certificate framework to facilitate free movement of vaccinated people from July 1, India has asked EU Member States to accept Covid-19 vaccines authorised by the World Health Organization or national authorities for Indians travelling to Europe, sources had said on Wednesday.

Sources said India would begin a reciprocal policy on exemption from quarantine. This would mean that unless the EU accepts Covishield and Covaxin certificates issued by the Indian government, certificates issued by European national authorities would not be accepted in India, and people coming from the EU would have to undergo mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

The EU’s resistance in accepting Indian-made vaccines for its ‘vaccination passport’ has prompted New Delhi to come up with this policy.

“We have noted that the European Union (EU) Digital Covid Certificate framework, to facilitate free movement during the Covid pandemic, is to come into effect from 1 July 2021. Under this framework, persons vaccinated with vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU. Individual member states have the flexibility to also accept vaccines that have been authorised at the national level or by the World Health Organisation,” the source said.

Sources said Indian officials have requested EU Member States to individually consider extending exemptions to those who have been administered Covishield or Covaxin, and accept the vaccination certificate issued through the government’s CoWIN portal. The genuineness of such vaccination certification can be authenticated on the CoWIN portal, the source said.

Under the EU’s new “Green Pass” scheme, member states accept only the vaccines approved by the EMA—Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Janssen. Covishield, AstraZeneca’s Indian version, is yet to get clearance.