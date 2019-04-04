Ethiopia plane crash: Appeals by Indonesia victim’s families to ground Boeing 737 Max went unheard

The wife of a pilot who was killed after a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX crashed in Indonesia last year claims that the Ethiopia plane crash was preventable had officials paid heed to appeals by victims to ground the controversial aircraft. “We tried to do our part, but nobody heard us,” 31-year-old Garima Sethi, the wife of deceased pilot Bhavye Suneja, was quoted as saying by The Washington Post.

Following the plane crash in Indonesia in October last year, appeals were made by the victims’ families to ground the Boeing aircraft owing to its faulty anti-stall system. A hundred and eighty nine lives were lost as the Indonesian flight crashed into the Java Sea. The plane model that crashed in the Ethiopian highlands causing 157 fatalities was the same that plunged into the waters of the Java Sea — Boeing 737 Max.

“I’m just looking for a type of justice. Whoever was at fault should claim their mistakes,” Garima said.

A preliminary report from Indonesian aviation experts which was published in November emphasised on the plausible flawed readings by an anti-stall feature on the Boeing 737 Max. Investigators believe that the system redirected the nose of the plane downwards, leaving the cockpit crew helpless to override the autopilot commands.