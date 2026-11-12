Ethereum’s biggest gathering came to India for the first time. Mumbai barely noticed

“Signal or Telegram?”

For a week, in one corner of Mumbai, that passed for small talk. The city had become the epicentre of the blockchain world, its who’s who arriving with little fanfare. If you weren’t part of that world, it likely slipped under your radar.

Among them was Vitalik Buterin, cofounder of Ethereum, dressed down in a simple T-shirt and sweatpants. Except for his talk with Audrey Tang, civic hacker and Taiwan’s first Minister of Digital Affairs, for which he wore an emoji mask and a cloak dotted with eyeballs.

This was Devcon, the eighth edition of an annual conference for developers and others working on web3, the decentralised internet that runs on blockchain. Over 5,000 people took part, a little over half from abroad. The rest were Indians, from a country with one of the world’s largest bases of web3 developers and cryptocurrency users.

You couldn’t walk a few feet without coming across the words “privacy”, “open source” and “decentralised”. Laptops stayed wide open at every corner, even during talks. There were chess stations, and grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi showed up. So did Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Indian blockchain heavyweight Polygon Labs, and Roger Dingledine, cofounder of The Tor Project, behind the extra-secure Tor browser.

Over 5,000 people took part in Devcon, the eighth edition of an annual conference for developers and others working on web3 (Express photos by Anurag Ahire) Over 5,000 people took part in Devcon, the eighth edition of an annual conference for developers and others working on web3 (Express photos by Anurag Ahire)

Why Mumbai and not Bangalore? “A lot of why we chose Mumbai was due to the venue, its accessibility to flights, and the safety,” said Nethan, who led the organisation for the Ethereum Foundation.

Locks, proofs and slop

Cryptocurrency gets the limelight, but the technology under it does much more. Cryptography is the science of encrypting, or locking, information with mathematics. Blockchain secures a record from tampering. Ethereum turns the two into a platform on which anyone can build software, execute contracts and make payments.

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Privacy was the biggest concern, and behind the jargon, some tools were ripe for practical use. One that came up repeatedly was the Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP). It turns information into a coded message that carries proof that a document is valid, but not what is in the document. A person can prove they hold a valid Aadhaar, and the one checking never receives the Aadhaar itself.

Devcon used it on its own guests. To give Indians a discount, the Ethereum Foundation used an app called Self, which used the method to prove an applicant had a valid Aadhaar.

“For Indians to register for the conference, they had an option to submit their Aadhar as proof,” explained Nethan. “But instead of us, the Ethereum Foundation, getting all the Aadhar data of thousands of people – opening the risk of leaks and misuse – we used ZKP, a cryptographic method.”

The method can prove nationality, age, name or gender without revealing the sensitive documents that hold the data. Many said it could have countless uses, from registering for government schemes to enabling UPI.

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There were chess stations, and grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi showed up (Express Photo by Anurag Ahire) There were chess stations, and grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi showed up (Express Photo by Anurag Ahire)

A conversation with an Indian journalist on surveillance fears led to the Garfield-Naruto Encoder, said Germany-based cryptographic researcher Hazel D’Anna. “The message is encoded into what looks like AI slop, that is designed to get past everyone in plain sight,” she said.

Spoken in hushed tones as the next threat was quantum computing, with countries working to crack the encryption used every day, from banking to the “https” on every web link. Cryptography would have to become more secure, many said.

Talent, but few startups

Money was a worry, with many speaking of a “bear market”, more so in India.

“While India might have one of the largest number of web3 developers, there are not many startups coming out of this space,” said Vishesh Mathur, who said he was one of the only Indian venture capitalists present.

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“Because these technologies are open-source, developers are building software over it and are being noticed by international companies, who pay them to tweak it to their needs. But there is little scope for the entrepreneurial spirit.”

For many, the conference was an excuse. Wherever Devcon goes, it brings hundreds of independent side events, from morning runs to brunch stops and afterparties on yachts. People in non-technical roles, from business development to sales, came too, to network and find clients.

Not all of them stick to the privacy-first rules in their personal lives. Kyle Hartog, a security engineer with the Brave browser and a Devcon regular, had come to see what was new in security tech and what was driving so many Indians to use Brave.

“I noticed that WhatsApp was draining a lot of my battery in the background even when I hardly used it, making me wonder what exactly it was doing behind the scenes,” he said. “That was the cincher for me to uninstall it. Now I always have my Signal ready when anyone asks if I’m on Signal or Telegram.”