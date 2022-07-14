‘Ethanol is a game changer and exports are icing on the cake for sugar industry’

India’s sugar industry, which has over the years dreaded over-production, has finally been able to achieve back-to-back bumper productions without significant government help.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Atul Chaturvedi, executive chairman of Shree Renuka Sugars Limited, said the industry had at last been able to tackle its problems thanks to ethanol and exports.

Q: The central government has limited sugar exports to 100 lakh tonnes. A section of the industry has asked for an extra 10 lakh tonnes to be made available for exports. What is your view?

A: The decision to limit exports was based on abundant caution. We saw how in the case of wheat, a low crop led to a price rise. In the case of sugar, there is no such problem. When the decision was taken, there was no clarity about the sugar production of the season. Now that we have the final figure, the sugar balance sheet shows the next season will open with a healthy stock of around 70 lakh tonnes. The government’s own calculation shows that an opening stock of 60 lakh tonnes is healthy as it will allow for consumption for three months, before which domestically produced sugar will hit the market. So I feel the government should allow exports of 10 lakh more tonnes. This will help mills reduce their inventory and, with a weak rupee, India can earn good dollars.

Q: Ethanol has become the game changer for the sugar industry. But there are some sections that still have lingering doubts about the permanency of this as a solution. The government’s push for grain-based ethanol has also raised some eyebrows. Do you think that ethanol can become the permanent solution for the sugar industry’s woes?

A: I see no reason why ethanol would not be a permanent feature of the sugar industry. The government has shown its commitment towards green energy multiple times and bankers have also shown their willingness to fund the projects. Ethanol, above anything else, will help India reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, 85 per cent of which is imported. Given the fact that oil marketing companies have shown promptness in payment, mills are more than happy to divert towards ethanol production. This season around 35 lakh tonnes of sugar was diverted towards ethanol production, and next season the figure would increase by 10 lakh tonnes. So ethanol would allow the industry to tackle its problem of excess sugar production.

As for grain-based ethanol, the target of 10 per cent set by the government would be difficult to achieve. Grains move as per market forces and in case of extreme fluctuations, it would not be economically feasible. The sugar industry would continue to contribute majorly towards ethanol production.

Q: You supported the demand for an extra 10 lakh tonnes of exports. How would it affect the ongoing atmosphere of high food inflation?

A: Sugar is the only commodity that has not contributed a single penny towards food inflation. We have seen inflation in edible oils, pulses, wheat and other commodities, but sugar prices have remained the same. Also, next year’s crop is going to be as good as this year’s or better. In this condition, I do not see why we should not grab the opportunity presented to us and export some sugar.

Q: What is your take on the demand for an increase in the minimum selling price of sugar? Also, would exports be viable in the next season?

A: The industry has been demanding an increase from the current price of Rs 3,100/quintal. If it happens it will be a welcome move. As for exports, given the weak rupee, I think we will have ample markets to export. The quantity would be determined by market forces.