Former Telangana minister Etela Rajender joins BJP

Updated: June 14, 2021 12:12:37 pm
Days after resigning from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), former Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP on Monday in the presence of party president J P Nadda.
Rajender — sacked and dropped from the Cabinet on May 1 over allegations of land grabbing in Medak district — had said that he was unfairly targeted by the party.
“Based on an anonymous letter, an inquiry was started and I was removed as a minister within a few hours. Even before the inquiry was over, I was dropped from the Cabinet. There were baseless allegations. Without even informing me or giving me a chance to explain and debunk the allegations, I was removed,’’ had he said.
