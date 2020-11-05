Estranged wife entitled to maintenance from date of application in court: SC

An estranged wife will be entitled to receive alimony maintenance from the date on which she applies to a court of law for the grant.

An estranged wife will be entitled to receive alimony maintenance from the date on which she applies to a court of law for grant of the same, the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

A bench of Justices Indu Malhotra and R Subhash Reddy, concluding that there is no uniform law on the matter, said “In the practical working of the provisions relating to maintenance, we find that there is significant delay in disposal of the applications for interim maintenance for years on end. It would therefore be in the interests of justice and fair play that maintenance is awarded from the date of the application.”

