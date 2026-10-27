Our goal today is to develop new technologies for India, the world: PM at science conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the government’s Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, urged all the researchers, industry leaders, start-up founders, and the youth in attendance to set measurable goals for themselves towards ‘Viksit Bharat’.

He said: “Over the next three years, they should decide which technology, which prototype, which pilot project, or which product they would develop? Let us pursue innovations that help transform India into a developed nation.” He added that he hoped the event will not just remain a forum for discussion of ideas but become a platform for such measurable outcomes.

A Viksit Bharat will be built on strong foundations of scientific research, discoveries and the spirit of innovation. Speaking at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave in New Delhi. https://t.co/7VshP2K7GU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2026

The inauguration session took place on the evening of the first day of the programme, with the PM taking the dais along with Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, principal scientific advisor Ajay K Sood, and three Nobel laureates who are participating in the event — Prof. Joachim Frank, Sir Richard J Roberts and Prof. Kostya Novoselov.

Speaking at the session, Singh said: “India today is no longer a follower. India today beckons others to follow her. India today is no longer only a collaborator. India today is a global co-creator. And India today is no longer the trailing India of the 20th century. India today is the future-ready, Modi’s India of the 21st century.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Echoing the sentiment, PM Modi said: “Decades ago, there was a time when science and technology for India meant catching up with the world. Whenever there was any innovation in the world, the technology would come to us in a few years. We used to adopt it or make minor improvements to it and take it forward…, for the present and the future — to shape their direction, and to build the capacity to provide solutions to global challenges.”

Stating that the country would soon celebrate the birth anniversary of Homi J Bhabha – widely credited as the father of the Indian nuclear programme – on October 30, PM Modi highlighted India’s move towards self-sufficiency in nuclear power.

He said, without depending on imports of nuclear fuel, India developed its own fast breeder reactor technology, with the 500 MW prototype reaching first criticality. First criticality is an important landmark, where a nuclear reactor becomes self-sufficient.

The PM went on to say that India also organised its first AI Impact Summit this year and launched its own model. He said that India-made chips were also being shipped to the world.

Story continues below this ad

Modi said that the real success of science is not in how advanced it is but whether it solves the big problems and whether it makes the lives of people better. “For us, emerging science and technology means solutions that strengthen the health sector, transform agriculture, create new opportunities for education and employment, and assist in disaster mitigation. I am pleased that such issues are being given priority within India’s startup revolution,” he said.

The PM also said that India was continuously strengthening its research sector, with measures such as the Anusandhan National Research Foundation. He said that last year a pledge to allocate one lakh crore for research and innovation (through its Research Development and Innovation Fund) was also made on the same platform.

He said that approximately R 12,000 crores was committed towards such technologies ready to transition from the laboratory to the market. Aside from the government’s investment, the private sector is contributing an additional 12,000 crore rupees bringing the total commitment to Rs 24,000 crore rupees in just one year, the PM said.