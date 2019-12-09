Establish central monitoring agency to manage water resources: NHRC to Centre

A resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad had filed the complaints of human rights violation in connection with the loss of over 40 lives and the largescale destruction of crops and property during the flood in Maharashtra and Karnataka this year. (File) A resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad had filed the complaints of human rights violation in connection with the loss of over 40 lives and the largescale destruction of crops and property during the flood in Maharashtra and Karnataka this year. (File)

THE National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Centre to look into the issue of establishing a central monitoring agency to manage and control water resources that are shared by two or more states within specific time limit.

The NHRC has also directed the government to take up the complaints regarding compensation to flood-affected residents in Kolhapur and Sangli as per their claims and not on ad hoc basis.

The NHRC directions have come on a petition filed by Maruti Bhapkar, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad. He had filed the complaints of human rights violation in connection with the loss of over 40 lives, thousands of livestock, and largescale destruction of crops and property during the flood in Maharashtra and Karnataka between August 1 and 10 this year.

“These complaints be transmitted to the concerned authority for such action as deemed appropriate. The authority concerned is directed to take appropriate action within eight weeks…,” the NHRC said in its order.

In his petition, Bhapkar blamed the ‘careless attitude’ of two state governments and the Centre for the flood.

Bhapkar said during the monsoon that started in first week of August, Maharashtra and Karnataka were severely affected by flood caused by the heavy rain, particularly in districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, Karad and Satara in Maharashtra and Belagavi, Bijapur, Ramchur, Kulbargi and Yatir in Karnataka.

“The floodwater was needed to be regulated in a very careful and cautious manner by Maharashtra and Karnataka governments and supervised by the Union government to prevent the loss of human lives and property. However, the situation that developed and got reported in media point out at blatant negligence on the parts of all the respondents,” he said.

The petition also said the discharge from Almatti dam should have been 5 lakh cusecs but only 3.55 lakh cusecs was discharged by the Karnataka government.

