Espionage case: SC reserves verdict on ex-ISRO scientist plea for action against cops

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan’s plea, seeking action against police officers who probed the espionage case against him. A bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud reserved its order after the CBI stated that it was ready for a court-monitored probe.

Then a scientist at ISRO, Narayanan was arrested on November 30, 1994, on allegations of espionage. He was later exonerated by the Supreme Court.

Narayanan has approached the apex court against Kerala High Court’s judgment, stating that no action was required against officers associated with the investigation — former DGP Siby Mathews and former SPs K K Joshua and S Vijayan. All the officers have retired.

“We are willing for an overall investigation monitored by this court,” Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, appearing for the CBI, told the bench.

Questioning the stand of the officers who have opposed demand for an investigation, Banerjee said “Why are they running away if they have nothing to hide?”

Challenging legality of the High Court’s division bench order, Narayanan has termed it “bad in law” and sought an interim stay, contending that “illegality in the judgement impugned, if allowed to perpetuate, would only encourage the unlawful action and mindset on the part of the Kerala police to harass innocent persons for extraneous considerations”.

The apex court had in 1998 granted a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to Narayanan and five others who were discharged in the case and had directed the state government to pay the amount.

Later, Narayanan approached the NHRC, claiming compensation from the state government for the mental agony he suffered. The NHRC had awarded an interim compensation of Rs 10 lakh in March 2001.

On the last hearing on May 9, the court had hinted at enhancing the compensation and said it might ask the police officers concerned to pay.

