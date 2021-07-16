‘Espionage’ case: Army man held for providing classified documents to Pakistan’s ISI handlers

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pandya said that he wishes to do farming in his native village after his police service ends.

Two days after the arrest of an Army constable on alleged charges of providing classified documents at the Pokhran Army base camp to an Army contractor and vegetable supplier, Delhi Police found he was also providing details of the quantity of ration and vegetables used at the camp every week to Pakistan’s ISI.

The 41-year-old contractor, Habib-ur-Rahman, a resident of Bikaner, said his handler asked him to provide details of ration and vegetables to calculate the numbers of Army personnel at a particular camp. Rahman was arrested on Tuesday and during the investigation, it was found that Army constable Naik Paramjit Singh, who worked as a clerk, allegedly helped Rahman get the classified documents of base camps and maps of Army areas.

Police said Rahman went to Sindh in 2019 to meet his relatives when he was reportedly approached by his Pakistani handler, since he was a regular at the Pokhran Army base camp.

“He was providing documents and all such details for the last two years and was connected with a man working in the Pakistan High Commission,” police sources said, adding, they have informed the ministry concerned, requesting them to convey to the Pakistan High Commission about his involvement.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Praveer Ranjan Singh said, Paramjit, who was posted at Agra Cantonment, was arrested on Thursday from Agra. He will be questioned by the military authorities and produced in court on Friday. Both Rahman and Paramjit have been booked under the Official Secrets Act.

The documents seized from Rahman’s possession are marked “confidential” and “restricted”. Sources in police said Rahman has been providing the documents and CDs to his handlers in the ISI mainly through WhatsApp.

Paramjit met Rahman at the Pokhran Army base camp where the latter was a vegetable supplier and contractor. Police said Rahman “encouraged” Singh to steal the documents and share them with him. Even after Singh was transferred to Agra Cantonment, the two continued to exchange information. According to police, Rahman used to get paid in cash by his Pakistani handlers, while his associates received money through hawala channels in their bank accounts. Prima facie, Rahman and Paramjit received Rs 9-10 lakh for sharing the documents, sources said.