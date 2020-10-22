Eros Now deletes ‘vulgar’ Navratri posts amid boycott call

streaming platform Eros Now issued an apology on Thursday and deleted the concerned posts

After its Navratri advertisement campaign stoked a controversy, streaming platform Eros Now issued an apology on Thursday and deleted the concerned posts. The development came after a section of social media users called out the platform over its distasteful Navratri posts, with “BoycottErosNow” trending on Twitter.

“We at Eros love and respect our cultures equally. It is not, and it has never been our intention to hurt anyone’s emotions. We have deleted the concerned posts and apologise for having offended anybody’s sentiments,” Eros Now issued a statement following the outrage.

The advertisements featured prominent Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif. The now deleted posts by Eros Now included one that said, “Be naughty, sweet toh mithai bhi hai” followed by “#Navratri”.

Activist Ramesh Solanki said he would take legal action against Eros Now for hurting the sentiment of Hindus. “Dear @krishikalulla and @ErosNow get ready to face legal music for insulting and hurting the sentiments of Hindus,” he tweeted. Haryana BJP social media head Arun Yadav also slammed the streaming platform.

Actor Kangana Ranaut also assailed Eros Now for its actions. “We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience, its more difficult to enthrall large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub,” she said.

