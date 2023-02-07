Erode bypoll: EPS faction leader A Tamizh Magan Hussain authorised to sign AIADMK candidate forms

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday wrote to the returning officer (RO) of the Erode East Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu authorising AIADMK Presidium Chairman Dr A Tamizh Magan Hussain to sign the forms necessary to nominate the party’s candidate for the bypoll in the seat.

As the two factions led by Edapaddi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam respectively continue to fight for control of the party, the Supreme Court had on February 3 authorised Hussain “for all official communication on behalf of the AIADMK for the limited purpose of putting up its candidate in the ongoing bye-election in Erode East”, the EC letter stated. Hussain is considered a part of the EPS camp.

The EC said it had received a letter from Hussain on Monday, including Form A and Form B, which are forms filled by a political party to sponsor a candidate, for the Erode East bypoll on February 27. The EC directed the RO to “take the necessary steps accordingly”.

Reacting to the development, a leader of the OPS faction, Panruti Ramachandra, said the Supreme Court order had said the members of the party’s general council must be apprised of the contesting candidates and their opinion sought. He said the presidium chairman had “opted for a referendum” on the candidate choice instead of going in for a selection process involving the general council. He termed it an illegal process.