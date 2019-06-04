Kerala patient tests positive for Nipah virus, confirms state health minister

A 23-year-old patient in Ernakulam has tested positive for Nipah virus, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Tuesday after the National Institute of Virology in Pune tested the patient’s serum samples. Shailaja had said on Monday that the patient is stable, adding that the 86 people in touch with him are under observation and do not have fever or any other symptom so far.

The hospitalised youth belongs to North Paravur in Ernakulam district and is studying at a technical institute at Thodupuzha in Idukki district. He moved to Thrissur for a training programme and was hospitalised with fever. Those put under observation include four of his roommates in Thodupuzha, others who were in touch with him in Thrissur and his family members in Ernakulam.