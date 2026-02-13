Epstein files fallout: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands Hardeep Puri’s resignation

Speaking to The Indian Express, Priyanka alleged that Puri had corresponded with Epstein after the allegations against him were made public.

Written by: Damini Nath
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 06:15 AM IST
Epstein files fallout: Priyanka demands Puri’s resignationCongress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition MPs protest on Parliament premises on Thursday. (ANI)
A day after Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri said he had met Jeffrey Epstein “three or four times”, Congress MP and party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the Cabinet Minister should resign.

Epstein had pleaded guilty and was convicted in 2008 on prostitution charges, including soliciting a minor girl. He was arrested again in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors. His 2019 death in a Manhattan jail cell, awaiting trial, was ruled a suicide.

The fresh tranche of documents released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) on January 30 show that Puri exchanged emails with Epstein in 2014-15.

Read | Buffoonery, smear campaign: Puri hits out at Rahul’s Epstein remark

Referring to the documents, Priyanka told The Indian Express, “In my opinion, he should resign.”
Hitting back at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for mentioning his name in connection with the Epstein files, Puri on Wednesday denied any wrongdoing, saying he had met Epstein three or four times in eight years while living in New York — first as India’s Permanent Representative to the UN from 2009-13 and then working at the International Peace Institute’s Independent Commission on Multilateralism after his retirement from the IFS in 2013 until he became a Cabinet minister in 2017.

At the press conference, Puri had said: “There are references to only three or four meetings, and all my interactions were entirely professional, related to the Independent Commission on Multilateralism and other international work.”

Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu's national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission.

Live Blog
