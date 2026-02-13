Epstein files fallout: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands Hardeep Puri’s resignation

A day after Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri said he had met Jeffrey Epstein “three or four times”, Congress MP and party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the Cabinet Minister should resign.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Priyanka alleged that Puri had corresponded with Epstein after the allegations against him were made public.

Epstein had pleaded guilty and was convicted in 2008 on prostitution charges, including soliciting a minor girl. He was arrested again in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors. His 2019 death in a Manhattan jail cell, awaiting trial, was ruled a suicide.

The fresh tranche of documents released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) on January 30 show that Puri exchanged emails with Epstein in 2014-15.