Tamil Nadu: Palaniswami promises Rs 1,500 monthly allowance for housewives

Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami promised that the AIADMK will give a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to all housewives and six free gas cylinders annually to each family if it was returned to power after the upcoming Assembly elections.

The statement comes a day after DMK chief M K Stalin announced a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for housewives if his party was voted to power.

Extending his greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Palaniswami said the announcement was a gift for the women of the state.

Asked whether his party was following the DMK’s idea, Palaniswami said the decision was a part of their party’s manifesto, discussions regarding which have been taking place over the past 10 days. “The DMK might have made their announcement in advance after they got leaks regarding AIADMK’s manifesto. It is natural to have similar ideas,” the Chief Minister said.

Following DMK’s announcement on Sunday, Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan had alleged that Stalin’s party was stealing ideas from his party as it was Haasan who had first made the promise of a monthly allowance for housewives.

While it is raining sops in Tamil Nadu, it is interesting that as per portions of manifestos released by DMK and AIADMK, both parties have been looking to roll out schemes for women, and education and health sectors.

However, there are also questions about the lack of clarity on how the state government could source funds to cater to these heavy-budget schemes.

Top sources within the CPI(M) and Congress in Kerala, which is also going to the polls this month, said they, too, are coming up with similar schemes in the coming days.