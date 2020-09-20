Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill passed Govt formulating national public health law, says minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the government has “neither the aim nor the intention” to encroach on the autonomy of any institution. “Government can give policy guidance, but it is not involved in day-to-day functioning, nor does it want to,” he said.

The Union government is in the process of formulating a National Public Health Act, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday while responding to issues raised by Opposition members on expanding the scope of Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Bill was tabled and passed unanimously in Rajya Sabha.

In his reply, Vardhan said the proposed national health law will cover many concerns expressed by Opposition members.

When asked for recommendations and inputs on the proposed law, only Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Goa and Himachal Pradesh had responded initially. “Now 10 others have sent their inputs and we will study the recommendations of all 14 states,” he said.

The minister said: “We find ourselves in an extraordinary situation with the pandemic. There has been a lot of misunderstanding regarding the virus and a lot of stigma and discrimination, especially against doctors, nurses and frontline health workers. There have been cases when medical staff reached home after battling Covid-19 through the day and were not allowed to enter their housing societies. This significantly reduced the morale of healthcare workers.

“We decided to take proactive action and brought in an ordinance on April 22, making grievance or violence towards frontline workers a non-bailable cognizable offence,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the protection should have been extended to all allied services, including the police and defence staff.

“We urge you to set up a task force with all stakeholders, including the scientific and medical fraternity as well as the states, and review the entire Act, especially in light of lessons learnt from the pandemic,” Sharma said. “Federal structures should be maintained and states need to be consulted on policy formulation for future pandemics.”

Ram Gopal Yadav (SP) said: “We welcome this measure to protect the medical fraternity. But it is also true that there are agencies and individuals, whether connected to the Centre or state (governments), that have taken advantage of the pandemic to make money. There have been instances of selling protective gear and medical equipment to states at a much higher rate.”

Congress’s P L Punia and RJD’s Manoj Jha brought up the issue of doctors and nurses not having been paid their due salaries for months.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.