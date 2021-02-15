Envoys from Europe, Africa to visit J&K

The envoys would meet some of the elected DDC members besides holding a meeting with a few prominent citizens and administrative secretaries.

A group of envoys from Europe and Africa will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this week to take stock of the development and security situation in the Valley, especially after the successful exercise of the District Development Council elections, officials said on Sunday.

The officials said the two-day visit was likely scheduled for February 17, during which the envoys would receive first-hand information on the development work undertaken by the Union Territory administration after abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The envoys would meet some of the elected DDC members besides holding a meeting with a few prominent citizens and administrative secretaries.

The next day, the ambassadors would visit Jammu where they are likely to meet DDC members and representatives of some social organisations.

The envoys would be briefed about the security situation by senior officers involved in the law and order situation in the Valley, especially attempts of Pakistan to push terrorists into India through the Line of Control and frequent ceasefire violations, they said.