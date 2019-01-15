Envoys from 27 countries part of disarmament fellowship

Young diplomats from 27 countries are participating in a fellowship programme here that aims to equip them with the knowledge and perspectives on various contemporary disarmament, non-proliferation, arms control and international security affairs.

UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Izumi Nakamitsu and Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale on Monday inaugurated the First Annual Disarmament and International Security Affairs Fellowship Programme organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The programme is being held at the Foreign Services Institute from January 14-February 1.

It covers a range of issues relevant to disarmament and international security like global security environment, weapons of mass destruction, space security and maritime cooperation, MEA said.

The programme aims to equip participants with knowledge and perspectives on various contemporary disarmament, non-proliferation, arms control and international security affairs, it said.