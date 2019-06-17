Envoy to Nepal leads yoga practice above Everest base camp

Indian ambassador to Kathmandu Manjeev Singh Puri led a group of people from Nepal and India in ‘Yoga Practice’ at the 3,780-m high Syangboche above the base camp of Mt Everest.

The symbolic practice was part of International Yoga Day celebrations for June 21, and is believed to send the message that India is willing to pitch in to restore Everest to its pristine state.

While a large number of adventurists throng to Nepal each climbing season to make it to the top of Everest, the resultant pollution on the mountain has become a cause for concern.