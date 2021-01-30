Environment society sends notice to Mohali admin for non-compliance of NGT orders

Mohali-based environment society issued a notice against the Mohali Administration for not complying the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the past one year. (File)

A Mohali-based environment society issued a notice against the Mohali Administration for not complying the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the past one year. The notice was issued against Commissioner of the Mohali civic body, Chief Engineer, Chief Administrator and GMADA, among others. The notice was issued under the sections 26 (1) and 28 (1) of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

Earlier, the Environment Protection Society had moved the NGT against the Mohali district administration on the issue of de-concretisation and protection of trees in the district. The NGT had issued orders in favor of the environment society, directing the concerned authorities to remove concrete paver blocks and cement tiles around the trees and not install them around trees further.

HS Minhas, President of Environment Protection Society, said, “The NGT had passed a detailed order on November 26, 2019, directing the authorities to remove the concrete paver block around the trees. The NGT had also ordered to stop felling trees in particular areas of Mohali. More than one year has passed, but the NGT orders have not been implemented on ground. It is the contempt of the apex environment tribunal. The authorities were bound to implement the orders within one year, but they failed. The concrete and paver blocks have not been removed.”

The society officials attached the recent photographs of trees surrounded by concrete tiles and paver blocks, along with the notice. They also attached their correspondence with concerned officials, including the MC officials, urging them to act according to the NGT orders. Environment Protection Society, Mohali, is a voluntary service organisation.