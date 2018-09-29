Environment related challenges getting deeper: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh spoke at the opening ceremony of a global summit cum expo on science, spirituality and environment. (File) Rajnath Singh spoke at the opening ceremony of a global summit cum expo on science, spirituality and environment. (File)

Union minister Rajnath Singh Saturday expressed concern over man-made threats to the environment, saying challenges are getting deeper with the passing time.

While speaking on the opening ceremony of a global summit cum expo on science, spirituality and environment here, the Union home minister said human life is in danger on planet earth.

He said humans are creating a danger for their own life. Pollution is increasing and fertility of soil is decreasing. This is getting deeper constantly and this is a matter of concern for all, he said.

Highlighting the work done by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, Singh said the organisation has served the humankind by taking several initiatives like large-scale plantation among others.

“The Brahma Kumaris are working on how these challenges can be addressed,” he said.

He said science and spirituality compliment each other in Indian culture and the knowledge of science came from Vedas.

Referring to the Natraja statue (of Lord Shiva) in Europe’s CERN laboratory, Singh said it signifies the rich knowledge of Indians on science.

Singh also said that he felt spiritually connected to the place and suggested that politicians from other parties should also be called for such programmes.

Chief Justice of India Deepak Mishra, who was also present here, said the organisation was giving the message of peace globally and serving the humankind. He said it was good to speak less and in low voice.

However, he said, people find it difficult to speak sweet and good things.

American actress Marla Maples said she has included vegetarian food and Rajyoga meditation in her lifestyle.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot, scientist Kartikeya Sarabhai, joint chief of Brahmakumaris Rajyogini Dadi Ratan Mohini also addressed the inaugural ceremony of the three-day event.

Over 140 foreign delegates besides many Indians are participating in the global summit at the Brahma Kumaris’ Shanti van at Abu Road in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan.

