Environment Ministry consultant among 4 Indians killed in Ethiopian plane crash: Sushma Swaraj

Four Indians, including an Environment Ministry consultant, were among those killed when a Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Addis Ababa, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said.

The Boeing 737 crashed minutes after an early-morning takeoff from Addis Ababa Sunday, killing all eight crew and 149 passengers on board, including tourists, business travellers, and the Indian Environment Ministry consultant, Shikha Garg, who was on her way to attend a UNEP meeting.

“I am sorry to know about the unfortunate crash of Ethiopian Airlines plane ET 302. We have lost four Indian nationals in the air crash. I have asked Indian High Commissioner in Ethiopia to provide all help and assistance to the bereaved families,” Swaraj tweeted.

My colleague Dr.Harshvardhan has confirmed that Ms.Shikha Garg is a Consultant with Ministry of Environment and Forests. She was travelling to attend UNEP meeting in Nairobi. I am trying to reach the families of other Indian nationals. PL RT and help. @IndiaInEthiopia /3 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 10, 2019

She said the Indian Embassy in Ethiopia has informed her that the deceased Indian nationals are Vaidya Pannagesh Bhaskar, Vaidya Hansin Annagesh, Nukavarapu Manisha and Shikha Garg.

“My colleague Dr Harshvardhan has confirmed that Ms.Shikha Garg is a Consultant with Ministry of Environment and Forests. She was travelling to attend UNEP meeting in Nairobi,” Swaraj said.

The minister said she is trying to reach the families of other Indian nationals. She urged people to help her reach the families of those killed.