Environment ministry amends EIA Rules, exempts highways of strategic importance

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has notified amendment to the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Rules, exempting highway projects of strategic and defence importance within 100 kilometre of the Line of Control from environmental clearance before construction, among others.

In its latest amendment to the Rules, published on July 14, the ministry has also exempted thermal power plants (not exceeding 15MW) that are based on biomass or non-hazardous municipal solid waste and use up to 15 per cent auxiliary fuel such as coal, lignite or petroleum products, provided the fuel mix is eco-friendly.

The ministry has also given an exemption to ports exclusively handling fish and catering to small fishermen while ramping up their capacities. Expansion work at toll plazas for installation of toll-collection booths and terminal buildings of existing airports has been exempted under certain conditions.

The ministry notification said, “Highway projects related to defence and strategic importance in border States are sensitive in nature and in many cases need to be executed on priority keeping in view strategic, defence and security considerations and in this regard, the Central Government deems it necessary to exempt such projects from the requirement of Environmental Clearance in the border areas subject to specified Standard Operating Procedure along with standard environmental safeguards for such projects for self-compliance by the Agency executing such projects.’’

Notably, the exemption for highways of strategic importance paves the way for the construction of the ‘controversial’ Char Dham project, which includes widening 899 km road network in ecologically sensitive areas of Uttarakhand to improve connectivity to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri shrines. A case relating to the Char Dham project is presently being heard in the Supreme Court, which has set up a high-powered committee to look into the matter.