Entire Hindu community vilified, Congress should apologise: Arun Jaitley on Samjhauta verdict

A day after a Panchkula court pointed out loopholes in the Samjhauta blast investigation by the NIA, Union minister Arun Jaitley Friday said the case has ‘vilified the entire Hindu community’ and that the ‘Congress should apologise’.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Jaitley claimed that Congress had coined the term ‘Hindu terror’ for political gains and said, “They filed cases based on fake evidence to create the theory, but it is upon the court to decide in the end. The court has said it (Samjhauta case) is a case of no evidence and hence, those who coined the term ‘Hindu terror’ are now showing devotion.”

Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand, Kamal Chauhan, Rajinder Chaudhary and Lokesh Sharma, who were held accused in connection with the 22007 blast case, were acquitted by the court on March 20.

Following this, in a 160-page order which was released Thursday, Panchkula special court judge Jagdeep Singh said the “best evidence” was “withheld” by the prosecution and was not brought on record. He said some of the cited independent witnesses were never examined or sought to be declared hostile for cross-examination when they chose not to support the prosecution case.

In his order, the judge said: “There are gaping holes in the prosecution evidence and an act of terrorism has remained unsolved. Terrorism has no religion because no religion in the world preaches violence. A Court of Law is not supposed to proceed on popular or predominant public perception or the political discourse of the day and ultimately it has to appreciate the evidence on record and arrive at final conclusion on the basis of relevant statutory provisions and settled law applicable thereto.”

A total of 68 people including 43 Pakistan citizens, 10 Indian citizens and 15 unidentified people were killed in the blasts which took place on the Attari-bound Samjhauta Express on February 18-19 night in 2007. Two explosions took place in two unreserved coaches between Haryana’s Diwana and Panipat. Two bombs that did not go off were recovered later.