‘Entire country looks at Gujarat as role model’: JP Nadda on first visit to Ahmedabad as BJP national president

On his first visit to Gujarat after being appointed as Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) national working president, J P Nadda said Gujarat has been a role model for the country. He arrived in Ahmedabad for his two-day visit Friday evening, and held a meeting with the party’s senior members under its membership drive, Sangathan Parv, at the party headquarters, Kamalam.

Addressing party members, including MLAs, MPs, various district incharges and BJP membership drive incharges, in the presence of BJP Gujarat incharge Bhupendra Yadav, BJP national general secretary V Satish, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, state BJP president Jitu Vaghani and other senior members, in Gandhinagar, he said that all are fortunate to be a part of the world’s largest party.

“We all are very fortunate that we are a part of the largest political party. Since the Jan Sangh times, lakhs of workers have worked hard day and night, the fruits of which we are seeing today. Forty years ago, despite losing elections continuously, we did not lose hope. Though the BJP is ruling many states, Home Minister Amit Shah says that we still need to take it to the top,” Nadda said.

He said that the entire country has been looking at Gujarat. “Gujarat has been a role model for India. After a huge win in 2014, the state model was replicated in the country,” he said.

Talking about the achievements of the party, Nadda said that the BJP government in the Centre has not only raised the living standards of people, but has also improved their health conditions, which is noticed at the international level. “The number of beneficiaries of the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme is higher than even the population of many countries,” he said.

“Taking forward BJP’s Antodaya ideology, the party has always been concerned about the poor, the underprivileged and the backward. Today, both the Centre and the state BJP governments are dedicated to make policies that would reach the public at large,” he added.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are concerned about the prosperity of every citizen and working hard towards making a different image of India for the world. This is the reason that the country’s, especially Gujarat’s BJP workers’ responsibility has increased manifold,” he further added, saying that research would be conducted on changing the country’s image and people’s utmost faith in the BJP.

“I thank the Gujarat BJP team that has arranged meetings with maximum party members during the short visit,” he concluded. Nadda is scheduled to visit the Statue of Unity on Saturday.

Former Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala, who joined BJP in the presence of Jitu Vaghani on Thursday, were not present at the Sangathan Parv meeting. Party insiders claimed that they did not meet the criteria of the members who were present at the meeting, who were either district or city incharges, board or Corporation chairmen, MLAs, MPs or the meeting organisers.