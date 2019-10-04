‘Entire Baramati runs only on directions of one political family, I’m here to put an end to that’: Padalkar

In the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the BJP had gone all out to wrest Baramati, the bastion of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, from the party. However, Pawar’s daughter and senior party leader Surpiya Sule defeated BJP candidate Kanchan Kul with a comfortable margin. Unfazed by the setback, the BJP has fielded Dhangar community leader Gopichand Padalkar against NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati segment for the assembly elections. In an interview with The Indian Express, Padalkar explains how he plans to beat Pawar in his hometurf.

You contested the Lok Sabha elections from Sangli as a candidate of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and fought against the BJP candidate. Now, you are the BJP candidate for Baramati. Will the voters stand by you?

I was a BJP leader for a long time… I had contested the 2014 assembly elections as a BJP candidate from Khanapur-Atpadi assembly constituency in Sangli district. I had left the party on the issue of reservation for the Dhangar community. The voters associate me with the BJP more than any other party, so it would not be a problem.

Why are you contesting from Baramati when you are from Sangli?

I am from Sangli and I have contested elections from the district. Now, the party has asked me to contest from Baramati constituency and I am prepared for it. It doesn’t matter to me whether I am contesting from Sangli or Baramati. My aim behind contesting the election is to create confidence among youths who belong to a non-political family, so that they feel that they can also contest the elections one day.

You have been pitted against senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. How are you preparing for this challenge?

The Baramati assembly constituency is the most important one in the state. The leadership of Baramati has not been limited to the constituency… for around 40 years, the leaders in Baramati have cheated the people of the state. There is fear among the residents of Baramati and no democracy exists in the constituency. Entire Baramati runs only on the directions of one political family. I am here to put an end to that fear and establish a democratic culture in the constituency.

The development of Baramati has been praised by national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while giving credit to the Pawar family. Why will local residents vote for you when there is development in Baramati, which has received praise?

There is a wrong perception about the development of Baramati. All this existed before the Pawar family took over the political reins of the region. The cooperative sector was established earlier… there are many problems which are unresolved and need to be taken up for the overall development of the area.

What is your plan for the development of Baramati?

I come from the drought-prone area of Sangli district and I am aware of the hardship faced by residents of a drought-prone area. The Baramati segment is also a drought-prone area and a lot needs to be done to resolve the water issues in the area. The BJP, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has proved its efficiency by improving the water situation in drought-prone areas of Sangli.

I will ensure that the same efforts are taken up by the Maharashtra government to find a solution to the water woes of Baramati.

I will also focus on various issues related to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation in the area to ensure that all the companies in the industrial belt operate efficiently and create jobs for the local youth.

What will your strategy be to defeat Pawar in his hometurf?

The BJP had already established a good network of party workers in the area during the Lok Sabha campaign.

We will once again utilise the workers’ network and reach out to each voter via a door-to-door campaign.

The party will also rope in senior leaders from Delhi, who will hold election rallies and appeal to the voters to get me elected.

I am confident that this time there will be a big change in Baramati as all the alliance partners, including Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) and RPI(A), have decided to come together and campaign for me for the big fight.