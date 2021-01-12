scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 11, 2021
Must Read

Entertainment, sports channels under police scanner for boosting TRP

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Crime Branch, which on Monday filed a second chargesheet in the case against three persons, including two top executives of Republic Media, said that “around 12 to 13 GECs and at least three sports channels” are under its scanner.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | January 12, 2021 3:23:44 am
The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is now expanding the scope of the probe to include general entertainment channels (GEC) and sports channels.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch, probing the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam, in which news channels allegedly paid money to increase their TRP, is now expanding the scope of the probe to include general entertainment channels (GEC) and sports channels.

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Crime Branch, which on Monday filed a second chargesheet in the case against three persons, including two top executives of Republic Media, said that “around 12 to 13 GECs and at least three sports channels” are under its scanner.

The supplementary chargesheet, which ran into around 3,600 pages, was submitted before the metropolitan magistrate court against Republic Media Network chief executive officer (CEO) Vikas Khanchandani, former BARC chief operating officer (COO) Romil Ramgarhia and former BARC CEO Partho Das.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The police have named Republic COO Priya Mukherjee, chief financial officer Shiva Sundaraman and others, including “other related relevant persons of Republic TV”, as wanted accused. Republic media editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has not been named in the chargesheet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 11: Latest News

Advertisement