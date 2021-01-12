Entertainment, sports channels under police scanner for boosting TRP

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is now expanding the scope of the probe to include general entertainment channels (GEC) and sports channels.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch, probing the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam, in which news channels allegedly paid money to increase their TRP, is now expanding the scope of the probe to include general entertainment channels (GEC) and sports channels.

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Crime Branch, which on Monday filed a second chargesheet in the case against three persons, including two top executives of Republic Media, said that “around 12 to 13 GECs and at least three sports channels” are under its scanner.

The supplementary chargesheet, which ran into around 3,600 pages, was submitted before the metropolitan magistrate court against Republic Media Network chief executive officer (CEO) Vikas Khanchandani, former BARC chief operating officer (COO) Romil Ramgarhia and former BARC CEO Partho Das.

The police have named Republic COO Priya Mukherjee, chief financial officer Shiva Sundaraman and others, including “other related relevant persons of Republic TV”, as wanted accused. Republic media editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has not been named in the chargesheet.