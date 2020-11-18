Ensure transparency in dept functioning: Manohar Lal Khattar to DTOs

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday directed the district transport officers (DTOs) to work with dedication in a transparent manner for implementing the “faceless and cashless” system, supplementing the state government’s efforts of providing a clean and graft-free governance to people of the state.

Khattar was presiding over a meeting of DTOs of all 22 districts of the state. On the occasion, Khattar also symbolically distributed portable weighing machines to DTOs of Karnal and Gurugram. “Initially, 45 portable weighing machines have been purchased by the department and if this experiment proves successful, more such machines would be purchased. These machines would help to keep tabs on the overloading vehicles,” Khattar said in a statement.

The CM said that the state government has been working with the sole aim of providing a clean administration to the people of the state and has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against corruption.

Taking strict note of the frequent complaints of corruption in the transport department, the state government had launched “Operation Shudhi” under which several decisions were taken to infuse transparency in the department, and deputing independent DTOs in all districts is one such decision. He said that the state government has not only transferred about 250 employees of the department but also circulated the list of undesirable contact men (USM) to all DTOs, following which their entry has been completely banned, thus giving a clear message to those involved in the corrupt practices to mend their ways.

Addressing the DTOs, the CM said that the state government has posed great faith in them while deputing them in the districts and they should deliver their best to serve society.

While taking serious note of complaints regarding the entry of overloading vehicles carrying goods and mining material in Haryana from other states, the CM directed the officers that regular checking be conducted at the interstate borders to keep a check on the infiltration of overloading vehicles from neighbouring states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Transport and Mines and Geology Minister Mool Chand Sharma too asked the DTOs to work as a team and enhance the revenue of the department by keeping a check on overloading vehicles, illegal mining and plying of private buses without permit.

Earlier, Principal Secretary (Transport) Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor said, “DTOs have conducted meetings with different transport unions and directed them to ply vehicles as per the permit issued to them. As a result of strict enforcement, a fine of Rs 8 crore has been imposed on the violators.”

