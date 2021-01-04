‘Ensure TMC finds no ground in Jhargram’: Suvendu Adhikari

BJP LEADER Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday again targeted TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, referring to him as “bhaipo” (nephew) remark and said the BJP would win every Assembly seat in Jhargram district.

Addressing party workers in Jhargram, Adhikari said, “In the upcoming Assembly polls, you have to defeat the tolabaaj (extortionist) bhaipo’s party Trinamool Congress. You have to ensure that TMC suffers a defeat in all four Assembly segments of Jhargram district by a margin of 50,000 votes. This party (TMC) has taken money from funds sent by the Centre for various social welfare schemes. You have to ensure that TMC finds no ground here.”

Reacting to his statement, TMC MP Sougata Roy said Adhikari has “crossed all levels of political decency”. “He is daydreaming. BJP will lose the election. We will not tolerate this kind of veiled attacks against our party leaders. He has crossed all levels of decency. He has been levelling false allegations every day. Either he must give proof to substantiate his allegations or he must face action,” said Roy.

Meanwhile, the BJP claimed that some of its members were attacked by TMC workers after Suvendu Adhikari’s rally in Contai on Sunday. To mark their protest, BJ workers put up a road blockade in Contai in East Midnapore district and organised a protest outside Contai Police Station demanding action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, sources said the Kolkata Police have denied permission to the BJP to hold a massive road show of its leaders Sovan Chatterjee and Baisakhi Banerjee in Kolkata on Thursday. According to the source, the police dis not allow the road show to take place as it is the first day of the week and a road show by the party would lead to massive traffic snarls. The party initially planned to take the Road Show from Alipore to the state BJP headquarters in Central Kolkata via Taratala, Tollygunge, Hazra and Esplanade. Later, the route was changed – from Hastings to state BJP headquarters. However, despite the change of route, the police are yet to grant permission.