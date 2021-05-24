Ensure timely evacuation: PM reviews cyclone preparations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday met with senior officials to review the preparedness for Cyclone Yaas that is building on the east coast. Prime Minister Modi directed senior officers to work in close co-ordination with states to ensure safe evacuation of people from high-risk areas, and instructed departments to evacuate those involved in offshore activities.

IMD officials at the meeting said the cyclone is set to cross West Bengal and north Odisha coasts by the evening of 26 May with wind speed of 155-185 kmph. The Prime Minister’s meeting comes a day after Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba held a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee on May 22, with Chief Secretaries of all coastal states and the ministries concerned.

“PM also asked officials to ensure proper co-ordination and planning with state governments to ensure no disruptions in Covid treatment and vaccination in hospitals. He also spoke about the need to involve district administrations in the process of planning and preparedness for better learning from best practices and seamless co-ordination. PM directed officials that advisories and instructions on do’s and don’ts during the cyclone be made available in easy to understand and local language to citizens of the affected districts,” a government press release said.