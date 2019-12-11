Ensure swift action in cases of crimes against women: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to police

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray interacts with media outside State Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (PTI Photo: Shashank Parade) Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray interacts with media outside State Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (PTI Photo: Shashank Parade)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday visited the Director General of Police’s office and urged senior police officers to ensure “immediate and swift action” against those involved in crimes against women.

Thackeray also directed officers to formulating a mechanism to ensure Nirbhaya funds — allotted for women safety by the Central government — were used immediately. He said it was a serious issue that the funds were hardly used during the tenure of the previous government.

Highlighting that sometimes common citizens take to the streets to protest in nonviolent ways for fair causes, Thackeray said police should register offences only where necessary and use force only in extreme circumstances.

He added proposals for empowerment of the police force should be submitted before the government and that he will ensure they are cleared at the earliest. Thackeray also said that as an international city, Mumbai should be constantly under vigil.

He further told senior officers that the work of Maharashtra Police had been appreciated at a recent conference of DGPs in Pune, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

State DGP and Mumbai Police Commissioner were present at the meet, while the chiefs of several police commissionerates across the state attended the meeting through video-conference.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App