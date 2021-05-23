Ensure supply of drugs for black fungus: Sonia Gandhi to PM

With the government making fungal infection mucormycosis in Covid-19 patients notifiable, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging the “acute” shortage of amphotericin-B—a drug used to treat it.

“The Government of India has just asked states to declare Mucormycosis as an epidemic under the Epidemic Diseases Act. This means that there must be adequate production and assured supply of essential medicines to treat it and cost-free patient care for those in need of treatment,” she wrote.

Pointing out that Liposomal Amphotericin-B is essential for the treatment of the infection, she said: “However, there are reports of its acute scarcity in the market. Further, the illness is not covered under the Ayushman Bharat and most other health insurance products.”

“I would request you to kindly take immediate action on this matter…,” she said.