Ensure safety of Kashmiri students: J&K Governor tells Yogi Adityanath after Sharda University clash

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that Kashmiri students are provided with a safe and secure environment across educational institutions in his state. The development comes a day after a Kashmiri student was beaten up in a fight between Indian and Afghanistan student groups at the Sharda University in Greater Noida.

Adityanath, it is learnt, assured the governor that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the accused students in the Sharda University clash.

PTI quoted an official spokesman as saying that the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry into the incident and necessary measures would be taken to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students.

The violence prompted the police to book over 350 students for rioting and related offences. The scuffle follows another incident which was reported on Monday after a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing three Afghan students at the university roughing up the student.

The university had suspended three students and issued showcause notices to 10 others who were involved in the fight.

