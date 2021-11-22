Ensure ‘purity’ of electoral rolls, hold interactions with parties, Sushil Chandra tells CEOs

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra has asked Chief Electoral Officers (CEO) of all states to ensure “purity” of the electoral rolls, ensure better facilities at all polling booths and hold regular interactions with political parties to redress their grievances.

During a conference held by the poll body in New Delhi on Monday, Chandra also stressed on the significance of effectiveness and visibility of CEOs as they represent the Election Commission in the states, the EC said.

The EC conference with the CEOs of all states and UTs was held to discuss and review various issues related to electoral rolls, polling stations, IT applications, timely resolution of grievances, EVMs/VVPATs, training and capacity building of polling staff, media and communication along with extensive voter outreach programmes among others, the EC said.

During the event, Chandra also asked the CEOs to ensure expeditious redressal of all pending applications, especially with regard to voter registration.

“CEC Shri Sushil Chandra during his address added that the objective of this conference is to identify the gaps and challenges to ensure instructions of the Commission are implemented uniformly in all States /UTs across the country. CEC also emphasised that new initiatives and best practices by the CEOs for election related activities should be regularly disseminated through media for enhanced outreach,” the poll body said.

The conference was attended by CEOs from all states/UTs, Senior Deputy Election Commissioners, DECs, DG and other senior officers of the commission.

The EC will also hold a separate review meeting on Tuesday with all the poll-bound states to discuss various matters related to election management ahead of the Assembly elections.

This also comes at a time when the EC is currently working on a slew of electoral reforms, including remote voting, Aadhaar-linking for de-duplication and a single electoral roll for the country.

The Indian Express had reported on November 12 that the poll body also plans to start mapping the population of migrant workers across the country to prepare a roadmap for the introduction of remote voting,

According to officials, the poll panel will conduct the exercise to assess the deployment of remote voting machines in the future based on available data on the migrant population.

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, while interacting with the CEOs, said that the legal and regulatory framework of the elections is quite robust. However, the implementation of various instructions of the Commission at the field is very critical, he added.

The training and capacity-building of booth-level officers were also stressed upon by Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey during the interaction with the CEOs. “He also emphasized on the involvement of different stakeholders and officials in the field for outreach & SVEEP activities at the ground level throughout the year even in non-election period. He emphasized that CEOs need to ensure that correct information and facts are regularly shared with local media for enhanced outreach,” the EC said.