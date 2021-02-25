Ensure no eligible person is deprived of PM-Kisan benefits, Tomar tells states

Stating that there is no difficulty in providing money for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday asked states to ensure that no eligible person is deprived of the benefits of this scheme.

Addressing an event organised on the occasion of two years of PM-Kisan, Tomar said, “I want to request to states that sometimes in haste or due to carelessness, the PM-Kisan money goes to B instead of A. When people go to the districts, some people complain that they are not getting the Samman Nidhi.”

“There is sufficient budget provision under the PM-Kisan Scheme. Its process is not too difficult… Therefore, all the eligible people should get the benefit of this scheme. No eligible person should remain deprived of the benefits of this scheme,” Tomar said.

Tomar made these remarks in the presence of Agriculture Ministers from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, who were present at the event to receive the awards given to their states.

“All of you have added 10.75 crore people to it[PM-Kisan], now there is not a very big number left. Only a very small number remains in some districts. If we bring it to zero, then we will definitely have a big success and there is no difficulty in providing the money,” Tomar said.

According to the Agriculture Ministry officials, the number of eligible people, who are yet to be covered under the PM-Kisan, could be in the range of 1 crore to 1.25 crore.

On the occasion, Tomar distributed awards to states. The award for the highest percentage of Aadhaar-authenticated beneficiaries was given to Karnataka. Maharashtra was awarded for Good Performance in Physical verification and Grievance Redressal. In the “Fastest Take off” category, the award went to Uttar Pradesh, where nearly 1.53 crore farmers were registered during the period from December 2018 to March 2019. In the North Eastern States & Hilly Terrain categories, Arunachal Pradesh got an award for the Highest percentage of Aadhaar-authenticated beneficiaries, and Himachal Pradesh was awarded for “Good Performance in Physical verification and Grievance Redressal.”

The PM-Kisan scheme was launched on February 24, 2019. Under the scheme, beneficiaries get three four-monthly instalments of Rs 2,000 directly into their bank accounts.