Ensure maximum people listen to PM’s speech on Dec 25: Paatil to BJP workers

C R Paatil

State BJP president C R Paatil on Monday appealed all the party workers in the state to ensure that maximum people listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on farmers’ interest and importance of the new farm laws on December 25.

An official party release said the party is celebrating December 25, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, as ‘Sushasan Divas’. This year, Modi will address the country on the importance of the new farm laws on December 25. On the same day, it added, the PM will digitally deposit a total of Rs 18,000 crore in the bank accounts of nine crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

The release added Paatil has appealed to the entire state party organisation to ensure a system so that maximum people can listen to the PM’s address.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.