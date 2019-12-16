Ensure justice delivery without delay in rape cases: Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu was speaking at a ceremony where he awarded President’s Colour and Standard to the Gujarat Police. (File) Naidu was speaking at a ceremony where he awarded President’s Colour and Standard to the Gujarat Police. (File)

Underlining the need to curb rape cases with speedy investigation by police, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said it is the duty of judiciary to ensure that justice is delivered without “constant delays” though there cannot be “instant justice”.

He also said that the crime of rape should be curbed without any discrimination or giving it a political hue. His comments came on the eve of the 7th anniversary of the December 16, 2012 gangrape case. Naidu was speaking at a ceremony where he awarded President’s Colour and Standard to the Gujarat Police.

“Police should be people friendly and women friendly and deal with crimes against women with agility. Police should register every complaint without any distinction, complete investigation at the earliest and start prosecution at the earliest,” he said.

“There is a duty cast upon the judiciary. You cannot do instant justice, but you can’t have constant delays…” he said. Stating that 2013 Justice Verma Committee report on crimes against women be implemented “in the letter and spirit”, he said.

