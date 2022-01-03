Ensure institutional integrity: SC judge to CBI officers

Justice Maheshwari told the officers that the CBI has come a long way to establish itself as the premier agency which is trusted by almost across the board, right from a common man to the top administrators | file photo

Officials of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) must not only discharge their responsibilities impartially but must go beyond personal integrity to inculcate institutional integrity, Supreme Court judge Justice Dinesh Maheshwari said on Monday.

“Beyond… personal integrity, you need to understand and inculcate institutional integrity and that is, what is more important. … your actions must be, at all times, in consonance with the strong moral and ethical code of conduct that CBI as an institution represents. It will be upon you to investigate impartially, to strive to seek the truth and thoroughly to assist the court of law in coming to a decision which upholds the cause of justice,” Justice Maheshwari said, addressing CBI sub-inspectors during an investiture ceremony organised by the agency upon their passing out of the CBI academy.

Justice Maheshwari told the officers that the CBI has come a long way to establish itself as the premier agency which is trusted by almost across the board, right from a common man to the top administrators. “More the trust, more the faith in you, more is your responsibility,” he said.

CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal used the occasion to warn the officers against corruption and told them that the corrupt had a low shelf life.

“Jaiswal reminded the young officers that they must continue to uphold the highest standards of integrity in their professional conduct as they might come across temptations to compromise with the ethos of professionalism and rectitude,” the CBI said in a statement. “He explained that it has been time and again demonstrated that corrupt public servants have a short shelf life and trail of miseries thereafter.”

“Further, he called upon young officers and their family members not to seek short-term advantages through unethical means which will have definite long-term dire consequences individually and family as a whole,” the statement said.

According to the CBI, the academy has so far trained 20,000 law enforcement personnel since 2014 and also imparted training and capacity support to personnel from across the world, including SAARC, ASEAN and African countries.

“Academy is modernising its physical training infrastructure to train 500 international police personnel. … we are in the process of digitalizing our training methodology by developing self-paced e-learning modules to enable officers upgrade their knowledge at a place and time of their convenience. The Academy is focusing on domain specific specialized training for CBI investigators and prosecutors, as part of Vision 75 goals,” Jaiswal was quoted by the CBI as having said.