Ensure India is drug free by December 2029: Amit Shah to police forces

Reiterating that narcotics threaten future generations and provide financial support to organisations with anti-national intentions, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday called on police forces across the country to ensure the drug menace is eliminated by the end of 2029.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a deadline of December 31, 2029, to make India drugs-free. Shah described the target as a major national priority.

“Drug abuse and trafficking undermine the future of coming generations, place an unnecessary burden on the economy and often provide financial support to organisations with anti-national intentions,” he said while paying homage to police martyrs at the National Police Memorial in Delhi on Police Commemoration Day (October 21).