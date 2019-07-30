Ensure free, fair, speedy probe of Unnao accident: NCW

Expressing concern over the accident of the Unnao rape survivor, the National Commission for Women(NCW) directed the Director General of Police(DGP), Uttar Pradesh on Monday to look into the matter and ensure a “free, fair, and speedy investigation”.

In her letter addressed to state DGP OP Singh, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “The Commission is seriously concerned about the unfortunate incident…It is requested to ensure absolutely free, fair, and speedy investigation into the matter and take action deemed appropriate for the crime committed”. The letter also directed the UP police to keep the Commission apprised of the investigations at each stage.

The NCW also said that it will dispatch a team from the Commission to investigate the matter.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal visited the trauma centre and sent a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The girl has suffered tremendously for reporting the crime of rape inflicted on her by sitting MLA of your party… The commission during its interaction with the family members of the victim as well as doctors is of the view that the victims should be urgently treated at the best hospital of Delhi… Further, the most shameful has been the fact that till date Sengar happens to be an MLA. I appeal to you that in the interest of humanity, ensure that he is immediately removed both as a member of BJP as well as the UP legislative Assembly,” the letter stated.