Ensure fair zila panchayat elections: Allahabad HC to UP SEC

Ahead of Saturday’s zila panchayat president elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the State Election Commission “to ensure free and fair elections and to strictly implement the circulars/orders” issued by the Election Commission.

Justice Saurabh Lavania and Justice Rajan Roy of the Lucknow Bench of the High Court made the observation while hearing a petition filed by a candidate for the zila panchayat president election in Sitapur district.

The petitioner, identified as Anita, contended in her plea that “immense pressure is being exercised on the candidates, their relatives and agents so as to influence the elections in favour of the private opposite party who is affiliated with the ruling party of the state”.

“(FIRs) are being lodged against relatives of the candidates etc… The apprehension is that the election would not be free and fair. Hence, the prayer is for appointment of Observer by the Court and for videography of the election process,” the petitioner’s lawyers submitted.

The petitioner also sought that the election be conducted strictly in accordance with the UP Zila Panchayat (Election of President and Vice President and Settlement of Election Disputes) Rules, 1994 and Circular dated November 30, 2010.

“The contention is that at the behest of the opposite party No. 8, every attempt is being made to ensure her success in the elections by manipulating things in her favour in violation of the law of the land,” the petitioner pleaded.

The counsel for the State Election Commission submitted that the High Court has already directed the Commission to ensure that elections are held strictly in accordance with law while hearing a similar writ petition.