Ensure extradition pleas are submitted timely, jail facilities meet global norms: MHA to states

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked states and Union Territories to ensure timely processing of extradition requests for fugitives abroad, flagging that delays by state police and investigating agencies can hamper efforts to bring them back, while also directing setting up of prison facilities in central jails that meet international standards, The Indian Express has learnt.

According to a source, “The MHA has sought updated details on the status of internationally compliant prison facilities and cases proposed to be withdrawn from extradition proceedings.”

India has brought back 274 fugitives from 36 countries since 2021 — a sharp escalation in extradition and deportation efforts. Earlier this month, in a communication to Chief Secretaries and DGPs of states/UTs, the MHA has said it had been observed that even after fugitives are traced or arrested abroad on the basis of Interpol notices, the state police or investigating agencies concerned often delay sending provisional arrest requests or formal extradition requests to the ministry, the source said.