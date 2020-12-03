Ensure CCTVs in every police station, SC tells states, UTs

The Supreme Court had in the D K Basu vs State of West Bengal case of 2015 directed that CCTVs be installed in all police stations and prisons to check human rights abuses.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked States and Union Territories to “ensure that CCTV cameras are installed in each and every Police Station functioning” in their respective limits and to store the recording for a minimum of one year.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman, K M Joseph and Aniruddha Bose in its judgement also asked the Centre “to install CCTV cameras and recording equipment in the offices of” the CBI, NIA, ED, NCB, DRI, SFIO and “any other agency which carries out interrogations and has the power of arrest”.

The ruling came on a plea by one Paramvir Singh Saini, who raised the issue of audio-video recording of statements of witnesses and installation of CCTVs in police stations.

The Supreme Court had in the D K Basu vs State of West Bengal case of 2015 directed that CCTVs be installed in all police stations and prisons to check human rights abuses.

However, when it sought a status report from states and UTs in the present matter, 14 states and two UTs responded. The “majority” of them lacked details on installation and working of CCTV cameras in police stations.

In Wednesday’s judgement, the court said that to ensure that no part of a police station is left uncovered, “it is imperative to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed at all entry and exit points; main gate of the police station; all lock-ups; all corridors; lobby/the reception area; all verandas/outhouses, Inspector’s room; Sub-Inspector’s room; areas outside the lock-up room; station hall; in front of the police station compound; outside (not inside) washrooms/toilets; Duty Officer’s room; back part of the police station etc.”

The CCTV systems must be night-vision equipped and must record both video and audio, the court said, asking the government to provide electricity and Internet in areas which lack these “as expeditiously as possible using any mode of providing electricity, including solar/wind power”.

