Ensure all oxygen equipment ready to meet emergency: Centre

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday held a high-level meeting and reviewed preparedness status of the “entire spectrum” of oxygen equipment, including ventilators, pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants, oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders for “timely and effective management” of the pandemic, with states and Union Territories.

During the review meeting, held through video conference, Bhushan told the state officials that it is the “primary and critical responsibility” of states and UTs to ensure all oxygen equipment “is tested and kept in a functional state”. The meeting is significant in the view of a sharp jump in oxygen demand seen during the second wave of Covid-19.

During the second wave of the Covid-19, the supply of LMO had reached an all-time high of about 9000 metric tonnes per day, which is almost 9 times the demand of LMO during the normal time and three times that of peak during the first wave in 2020.

During the first wave of Covid-19, the maximum sale of LMO– 3,095 MT/day– was seen on September 29, 2020.

In a statement, issued after the meeting, the health ministry said, “Underlining the challenge posed by increasing number of Covid-19 cases across the country, with focus on Omicron, Union Health Secretary emphasized that it is the primary and critical responsibility of states and UTs to ensure all oxygen equipment, till the field level at all health facilities is tested and kept in a functional state to meet any emergent situation.”

“States/UTs were urged to ensure full and optimal utilisation of ECRP-II funds, through daily reviews, and to upload the expenditure on the dedicated NHM PMS portal so that they are eligible for release of further funds in order to strengthen the healthcare facilities till the sub-district levels,” the statement said.

The statement further said, “Under ECRP-II, funds are also made available for installing Liquid Medical Oxygen [LMO] tanks and Medical Gas Pipeline Systems [MGPS]. States are required to make them operational and secure approval from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization [PESO] in respect of LMO tanks.”