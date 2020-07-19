Ensure aid to Amphan, Covid victims: Abhishek Banerjee at virtual rally

Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee

Ensure compensation for those affected by cyclone Amphan and are yet to apply for relief, and food and medicines for coronavirus-infected persons and their families, said Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee Saturday.

In a virtual rally, the Trinamool Youth Congress president addressed 5.5 lakh members of a newly launched initiative, Banglar Jubo Shakti.

Through this programme, each member will take responsibility of 10 families, thereby reaching out to over 50 lakh families in Bengal.

“I am happy to share that one month and seven days after Banglar Jubo Shakti was launched, we have surpassed our initial target of enrolling one lakh youths. We now have 5 .5 lakh youths who are directly linked with the programme, aimed at fighting the dual menace of Covid and Amphan in every town, village and block of the state,” said Banerjee.

According to him, each member will choose 10 families from their respective neighbourhoods and extend whatever help they will require.

“In case of Amphan relief, the members will help families who have been genuinely affected but have not applied for compensation yet. In Covid cases, members will help the affected persons and their families with food and medicines if they need. For instance, if a family is in home isolation, then the members will deliver essentials to their doorstep,” said Banerjee, adding that each member would be in constant touch with the 10 families.

The MP also said co-ordination committees had been formed at all district and state levels. If a member is unable to take care of a particular need of a family, then that person can get in touch with the committees or register the requirement on a portal.

“The portal is being set up. Any member, be it from Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah or Hooghly, can log in through an id and password and register the requirement need in the portal. We will take care of it as much as possible,” he added.

Banerjee himself will take responsibility of 10 families. “There is no differentiation between me and any member. I am one of you all,” he said.

Banerjee said Banglar Jubo Shakti was an apolitical platform, hence, youths from any political party can join it. However, only capable members from the Trinamool Congress will be given due recognition within the party fold.

“Youths from any political party or background can be a member. Our aim is to fight the twin menace of Covid and Amphan in Bengal. We will rise above narrow political or ideological differences,” said Banerjee.

“However, if a member is genuinely hard working, then I will ensure that the person gets recognition in block, district or state level,” he said.

